NEW CASTLE, Ind. — One man has been arrested after police found another man stabbed multiple times at a New Castle motel.

Police arrived at the Rain Tree Motel on Saturday night to investigate a report of a man with multiple stab wounds.

Members of the New Castle Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office found the victim outside on a picnic table.

The man had stab wounds to the back of his neck, abdomen, and hand. Police applied first aid to help control the bleeding before medics arrived.

Investigators identified the suspect as 34-year-old Lixander Gomez Rivera. Police say he left after the stabbing in a black Ford pickup truck.

He was found later at a nearby hotel, hiding in the rear passenger compartment of his truck.

Rivera was booked into the Henry County Jail on a count of battery causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.