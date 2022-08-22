FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global on Monday announced plans to build its universal motorsports headquarters in Fishers.

The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot facility will be built on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility expected to be operational by 2025.

Andretti Global said the new headquarters will create up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026.

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come,” Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport, said in a press release.

The headquarters will handle Andretti’s global commercial functions and serve as the base of operations for the team’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights and IMSA programs, as well as other future racing initiatives. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to Andretti Technologies’ advanced research and development efforts.

Andretti Global noted that the headquarters’ location “will allow Andretti Global the opportunity to welcome community and race fans from the around the world through involvement with the Fishers Parks Nature First program, planned indoor amphitheater and museum and innovation center that will preserve and showcase the Andretti legacy and inspire the future of motorsports.”

“Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

Pending approval of its board of directors, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will commit up to $19 million in conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants to Andretti Autosport based on the company’s plans to invest in its Indiana operations. The City of Fishers has approved additional incentives.

“Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits,” said Governor Eric Holcomb in a press release. “This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities, but it will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”