ANDERSON, Ind. — A 18-year-old male was shot and injured on Thursday with the suspect leading police on a chase that ended near Alexandria.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fletcher Street. The 18-year-old victim was located at the scene and transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police said shortly after the shooting officers located the suspect vehicle which fled, refusing to stop for police cruisers, and led police on a pursuit that ultimately ended near Alexandria. Police said multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit.

The suspect was placed in custody and returned to the Anderson Police Department, officials confirmed. No additional details have been released nor has the suspect’s identity been given at this time.