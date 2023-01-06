ANDERSON, Ind. — Two separate incidents involving the same organization are under investigation by Anderson police.

The first incident was a burglary on December 27. Police were called to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. 8th Street after a report of someone breaking into the building and stealing a cash register containing U.S. currency.

Surveillance video from inside the building showed a male with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering most of his face.

Police were called to the same business on January 4 on a report of shots fired. Employees inside the building told officers they heard a “loud bang” and then saw their window was broken.

Investigators later located a small metal bearing, or BB, near one of the windows.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

According to its website, Ambassadors for God’s Creatures is a nonprofit that helps provide vital pet services to low-income families in Madison and Delaware counties.

If you have information, you’re invited to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).