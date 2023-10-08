ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department found a body on the banks of the White River on Sunday.

A police report released Sunday afternoon indicates Anderson Police initially received a report of a body in the White River near Edgewater Park. When officers made it to the area, they located a dead man along the river’s bank.

Officials subsequently secured the scene and launched an investigation, per a police report. The person’s cause of death has not been released. Officials expect to have more information after an autopsy is completed.

Anderson Police indicated that the deceased person will be identified after his family has been notified of his death.