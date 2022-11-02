ANDERSON, Ind. — One man has been critically injured after a gunman walked into an Anderson gas station and shot him multiple times.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. at a Conoco gas station located at 1002 Nichol Avenue.

Officers reported arriving on scene and finding a 25-year-old man inside the gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Indianapolis in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the gunman entered the gas station and fired upon the victim before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Police have not said at this time if the shooting is believed to be targeted or a random act of violence.

No arrests have yet been made as police continue to follow up on multiple leads to identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Anderson Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Prado at (765) 648-6755 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.