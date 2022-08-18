ANDERSON, Ind. — A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman’s life after a crash.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman trapped in her vehicle and bleeding severely. Officer Tyler McKeon acted quickly by placing a tourniquet on her arm, police said.

Once at the hospital, medical personnel confirmed she had a torn artery in her arm.

“She would have bled out at the scene if it were not for Officer McKeon’s swift reaction and response to what could have been a fatal situation,” Community Hospital Emergency Department Director Joni Brinkman said in a press release.

The Anderson Police Department said Chief Michael Lee has nominated McKeon for the Life Saving Award.