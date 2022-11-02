ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound due to being shot by a crossbow.

Booking photo of Frederic Clamme

The victim was taken to Anderson hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said 30-year-old Frederic Clamme is facing criminal charges for shooting the 25-year-old.

Police reported the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Clamme and the victim which escalated to the point that Clamme shot the 25-year-old with a crossbow.

The investigation into the altercation and the shooting remains ongoing. The charges filed against Clamme have not yet been announced.