ANDERSON, Ind. – A man who shot his pregnant girlfriend, killing her and the twins she was carrying, learned his punishment.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old Skye’lar White to a total of 40 years; he’ll spend 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and another 10 on probation.

White pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter with a feticide enhancement. He had faced a murder charge in connection with the deadly August 2019 shooting of 29-year-old Alexis Wasson.

According to investigators, White shot Wasson in the back of the head on Aug. 2, 2019. She remained in the hospital for several days before her family made the decision to take her off life support. Doctors had said Wasson wouldn’t recover from her wounds.

Wasson was pregnant with twins; White was the father. He claimed the shooting was an accident, although prosecutors were skeptical of his story.

White claimed the gun was in their bed when it “went off and grazed her head.” He drove to his mother’s home with Wasson bleeding in the car and had her drive Wasson to the hospital, according to court documents. Prosecutors said he didn’t call 911 or attempt to render aid.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys said “evidentiary” concerns led to White’s plea agreement in the case, according to the Herald Bulletin. He was sentenced on Friday.