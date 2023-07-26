INDIANAPOLIS — Anderson-based lithium-ion battery maker EnerDel Inc. has filed for bankruptcy.

The move comes less than a month after the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the battery maker abruptly laid off most of its employees in June.

The layoffs were confirmed in a June 19 LinkedIn post, according to IBJ’s report. No exact number was given for how many employees were laid off, but a previous filing reported EnerDel having 60 employees in the U.S. last year.

Court filings show EnerDel filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 13 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. In the filings, the battery maker claimed nearly $14 million in assists and $47 million in liabilities.

IBJ reported that EnerDel moved from Indianapolis to Anderson last year after selling its Indy facility to another lithium-ion battery maker. EnerDel was founded in 2004.