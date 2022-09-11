INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday night, the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the Avoca Apartments near the 4600 block of East Washington Street on report of a fire.

IFD called the Red Cross to the scene to assist with residents’ needs. 21 apartment unites were affected by the fire.

After seeing the damage the fire caused, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross opened a shelter for the residents who were displaced from the fire.

The shelter is located at Lawrence Education and Community Center at 6501 Sunnyside road. Volunteers will provide the affected residents with meals, health and mental health services, and spiritual care.