BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An alleged jewelry thief led Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Saturday evening.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies located a vehicle connected to a theft that occurred at a Kay Jewelers located at 2438 N Lebanon St. in Lebanon.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. The driver, however, disregarded officers’ attempt to stop the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit.

The driver eventually hit I-65 northbound near mile marker 141. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office terminated its pursuit of the individual at mile marker 170.

Lebanon Police also pursued the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old David Juarez of Chicago, Illinois. In a press release, LPD officials indicated that Juarez stuck his hand out of his vehicle’s window and gestured toward pursuing officers.

Photo of Juarez courtesy of Lebanon Police.

LPD reported that Juarez also struck a Thorntown Police Department vehicle during the pursuit. The collision did not stop Juarez and the pursuit continued.

With assistance from Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the TPD, Juarez’s car was slowly boxed in by officers, bringing the pursuit to an end. LPD reported that Juarez complied with all police commands once he was stopped.

Juarez was then taken into custody without further incident. LPD reported that Juarez told them he gestured at officers during the chase because he was trying to tell police they’re not supposed to pursue him.

Juarez faces more than five preliminary charges, including criminal mischief, theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without a license.