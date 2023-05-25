INDIANAPOLIS — After rumors began to spread online, IndyCar driver Marco Andretti has confirmed that he is uninjured after avoiding a head-on crash while driving Thursday in Indy.

The former Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and third-generation auto racer tweeted from Indianapolis around 9:40 p.m. that he was nearly involved in a serious crash on 16th Street.

“Avoided a huge head on crash as someone turned right across us on 16th street,” Andretti tweeted from his official account.

Luckily, the part-time IndyCar Series driver for Andretti Herta Autosport said he was unharmed.

“I reacted and took the path of least resistance,” Andretti said in his tweet. “Everyone is okay.”

As rumors that Andretti had crashed in Indianapolis spread online, the 2022 SRX Series champion said he started to get texts from those concerned.

“Already getting texts,” he said. “All is fine.”

The near-serious crash for Andretti comes just three days before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 in the nearby town of Speedway. Andretti himself will be making his 17th appearance as a driver in the race.