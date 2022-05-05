INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend will be a lot more rockin’ this summer. That’s when the All IN Music & Arts Festival will make its debut at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The multi-stage festival will be September 3 and 4 and is described as a “leading edge music and culture experience for Indy and beyond.”

The line-up has yet to be announced, but organizers say artists will be revealed “soon.”

“Placing a multi-day live music festival over the Labor Day weekend will unquestionably drive

tourism to Indy,” Chris Gahl, senior vice president with Visit Indy, said in a release.

The festival was created by local music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning and is in partnership with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The All IN festival has a website with the latest information including special ticket opportunities and ways you can get involved.

All IN is not the only music festival making its debut in 2022. WonderRoad featuring Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron will be at Garfield Park on June 11 and 12.