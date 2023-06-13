INDIANAPOLIS — The All IN Music & Arts Festival has released its daily lineups and one-day passes ticket sales that will happen at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event will run from September 9-10.

Tenacious D will lead the Saturday lineup, with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Cory Wong and more artists rounding out the day.

With Sunday’s lineup, Umphrey’s McGee will have a joint performance with Led Zeppelin featuring Jason Bonham, Greensky Bluegrass, The Main Squeeze and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will also hit the stage before Trey Anastasio and the Classic tab close out the show.

Single-day tickets are now on sale through All In Festival website and a special sale price of $99, with no fees, will be offered until 10 a.m. Wednesday.