MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation.

Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, Beall was taken into custody in July 2019 after multiple children told police officers that Beall had been having sex with them in a camper located on his property in Albany along with occurring inside his home.

According to the documents, some of the children were as young as 6 years old when Beall began performing sexual acts on them. Beall is accused of molesting the children over a four-year period starting in September 2015.