A photo of the ramp at Indy South Greenwood Airport (via State of Indiana and City of Greenwood)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A small airplane crashed Wednesday night while taking off at a Johnson County airport.

FOX59/CBS4 was notified just after 7:30 p.m. of a possible plane crash at a Greenwood airport. Shortly after, employees at Indy South Greenwood Airport confirmed that a crash had occurred on the airport’s runway.

The employee at the airport, which sits around 10 miles southeast of Indianapolis at 897 Airport Pkwy in Greenwood, said that a small plane had crashed on the runway during takeoff.

The Indy South Greenwood Airport official emphasized that no one was injured during the crash. However, the airport did sustain property damage according to the employee.

The airport closed immediately following the crash, officials said, although no public streets were affected.

Clean-up is now underway at the airport, the employee said, and authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the crash.

No other information has been confirmed or provided regarding the crash. FOX59/CBS4 will update this article if more information becomes available.