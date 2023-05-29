INDIANAPOLIS – Forecasted high ozone levels led to Air Quality Action Day status for more than two dozen Indiana counties on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) said the move affects the following counties on Monday:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby

An Air Quality Action Day will be in effect for the following counties on Tuesday:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby

Air quality may affect sensitive individuals, especially children, elderly residents and anyone suffering from conditions like asthma, lung disease, COVID-19, respiratory problems or other serious health concerns. Those affected should limit their time outdoors.

Air pollutants can lead to increased hospitalizations, asthma, bronchitis, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and premature death, according to the American Public Health Association.

IDEM made the following recommendations to help reduce ozone:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m.