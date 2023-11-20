INDIANAPOLIS — The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday that James Barta has been selected as the state’s second-ever solicitor general.

According to a news release from Rokita’s office, a solicitor general oversees litigation involving constitutional challenges and other issues “of vital interest to the state government.” Barta has litigated a number of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as lower federal courts and state courts.

“After a national search, we selected a Hoosier with top credentials and national experience to fill this important role. I know James Barta is the right choice for Indiana,” Rokita said in the release. “James is not only brilliant, he is tenacious and excited to represent Hoosiers in this new role before the highest courts of the land.”

The release said Barta began his role as the state’s deputy solicitor general in 2022.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by this opportunity to serve my state and my fellow Hoosiers,” Barta said in the release. “Ever since first studying our nation’s history and ideals, I have desired to advance the rule of law, preserve our system of government, and defend Americans’ liberties. It is a privilege to serve those causes in this new role.”