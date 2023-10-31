(WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers that child identity theft is on the rise.

AG Rokita’s office says 1.3 million children have their identities stolen every year. This crime occurs when a hacker steals a child’s personal information and uses it to receive services or benefits.

A media release says scammers often use a child’s Social Security number, name and address, or date of birth to apply for services, like health care coverage or nutrition assistance, open a bank or credit card account, apply for a loan, sign up for a utility service or even rent a place to live.

Officials offer the following tips to protect a child from identity theft:

Ask questions before giving anyone your child’s Social Security number – even if it is the child’s school, ask these questions: Why do you need it? How will you protect it? Can you use a different identifier? Can you use just the last four digits of the Social Security number?

Protect documents with personal information If you have documents with your child’s personal information, like medical bills or their Social Security card, keep them in a safe place, like a locked file cabinet. When you decide to get rid of those documents, shred them before you throw them away. If you don’t have a shredder, look for a local shred day.

Delete personal information before disposing of a computer or cell phone. Your computer and phone might contain personal information about your child. Find out how to delete that information before you get rid of a computer or a cell phone.

Security Freeze As a parent or legal guardian, a security freeze is one tool you can use to restrict certain access to your minor dependent’s credit report. Should you request a security freeze be placed on your minor dependent’s credit report, a credit report is created for the minor and then frozen. Once a security freeze is placed on your child’s credit report, it restricts certain access to it, including by fraudsters who may be trying to open a new account using the child’s ID. Security freezes are free but must be placed separately with all 3 national credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). You’ll need to provide copies of documentation that verify your ID; the minor dependent’s ID; and your relationship to them.



Rokita says if your child’s identity is hacked, report and close the fraudulent accounts, freeze your child’s credit, and contact the Attorney General’s staff by visiting this website or calling 1-800-382-5516. People also may report suspected cybercriminal scams to the FBI at this website or this website.