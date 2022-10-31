VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month.

31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.

Arrest warrants have now been issued in Vanderburgh County for the couple. Court documents show they face a long list of charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

According to an affidavit, the remains were identified as the child of Gomez-Alvarez, and family members claim the remains are of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez. Police say Jose Gomez-Alvarez told KSP he woke up on February 7 and found the child unresponsive, and that he attempted CPR, but couldn’t “bring her back.” Jose told police he wrapped the child in a blanket and placed her body in a storage container. According to officials, Jose said he didn’t tell anyone about the child’s death because the couple didn’t want to lose their other children.

Documents say Porter told KSP they moved out of the home they were staying at when the child died, and the container “went with them wherever they would stay.” Porter reportedly told police they always planned on telling the authorities about the child’s death, but wanted to wait until they got their affairs in order before doing so, and that they also wanted the other children to be older in case the children were removed from their care.

Police say Jose’s other two children claimed during an interview that Gomez-Alvarez and Porter killed the child and were physically abusive. An affidavit says the children claimed they were locked in the basement of their home and were not fed.

According to the affidavit, Jose also had two children with Porter, who told investigators the other three children were kept in the basement because they weren’t “real siblings.” You can read the affidavit in the window below.

WARNING: Content may be disturbing to some readers

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.