BEECH GROVE, Ind. — We should all have neighbors like Sherry and Jerry Price of Beech Grove.

The power went out in their neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The suspected culprit: a large branch that landed on power lines running along the back of the yards on the west side of Arcola Court.

But the Prices were prepared. They fired-up their gasoline-powered generator and were able to keep appliances running.

Next door, different story. No power. No generator. No way to hold off the heat and humidity. It’s the home of the Harmons. Sandy Harmon is on oxygen. A son — a survivor of brain injury —lives there, too.

Knowing his neighbors were in need, Jerry Price made a decision, “I loaned the generator to the neighbor next door.”

“I’m very grateful for my neighbors,” said Harmon. “I don’t know what we would have done without.”

After locating another generator in Anderson, Jerry Price made the hour-long drive, bought it and brought it home.

Now, the Harmons and the Prices have some electricity while waiting for AES to complete repairs.

The electric utility was hit with 81,000 customers losing power when a high-powered storm passed through central Indiana Thursday, called a derecho.

Kelly Young, director public relations for AES, explained, “It has the force of a hurricane and the mass of a tornado. So, it did extreme damage in a short amount of time.”

While repair crew scrambled to reconnect customer, more storms passed through Friday and over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, AES said it had some 7,000 customers still without power. Four thousand of them were like the Prices and the Harmons, without power since Thursday.

When might they expect relief?

“The goal is for those who’ve been impacted since Thursday, the 29th, is to restore their service later tonight,” said Roderick Conwell, a senior director at AES. Senior Di Uh…

Conwell then added, “It might roll into tomorrow morning, July 4.”

For AES customers who lost power after Thursday storm, AES plans to restore service by Wednesday at the latest.