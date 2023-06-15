INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana has filed a Fuel Adjustment Change (FAC) with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission which, if approved, will lower customers’ power bills by nearly $6 a month.

The FAC estimated 5% decrease would not go into effect until the September billing period and would save customers a little bit of money come the fall months of September, October and November.

AES said the filing was the utility company’s third consecutive FAC decrease request. The total FAC decrease from December 2022 to September 2023 will be $37.37 or 25.23%, according to AES, after the latest estimated approval.

The 5% projected savings for the latest decrease are determined using a typical residentail customer use of 1,000 kWh a month, AES clarified.

FAC increase or decrease requests are often made to regulatory commissions based on fuel expense costs which can fluctuate based on markets and are often “passed through” to customers. As market prices for natural gas drops, this wallet relief can also be passed through to customers.

“In the last year our customers have been significantly impacted by the volatility of the energy market,” said Kristina Lund, president and CEO. “This decrease in fuel prices comes at the right time as we approach the summer months where usage tends to increase for customers.”

