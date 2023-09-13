INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian, actor and musician Adam Sandler will be making a stop in Indianapolis later this year.

The critically acclaimed standup comedian and Billboard-charting singer announced Wednesday his “I Missed You” tour, a 25-city string of live shows across North America over the next several months.

The tour, which is being produced in association with event company Live Nation, is set to kick off on Oct. 12 in Vancouver before making its way down to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Sandler’s show is set to held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indy.

The announcement of the tour comes just months after the comedian wrapped “Adam Sandler LIVE,” his run of sold-out shows that concluded in March of 2023.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, presale for tickets exclusively through Live Nation will go on sale at noon on Sept. 14. Then, general ticket sales will begin at noon on Friday, Sept. 15 on Ticketmaster.com.