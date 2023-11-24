FISHERS, Ind. — This Black Friday fill your heart, not your cart at the Humane Society of Hamilton County where for one day only you can adopt a new furry friend for only one dollar.

The humane society is in “crisis mode” with an “unprecedented number of animals in our care,” according to their website. With the holiday season upon us, the humane society is asking all Hoosiers to consider adding a new furry companion to your family to help fill your heart and bring joy into an animal’s life.

With more than 500 animals available, everyone is sure to find an adorable face to fall in love with during the “priceless adoptions” event. But act quick, because the adoption event — which includes a $1 minimum donation — only lasts from noon until 5 p.m. on Black Friday.

The Humane Society of Hamilton County is located in Fishers at 10501 Hague Rd.

For more information about the event, visit their website.