INDIANAPOLIS — A man with Indiana ties landed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to the FBI’s St. Louis Field Office, 58-year-old Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted for alleged involvement in sex trafficking. Authorities said Fields II trafficked at least one child in Missouri between 2013 and 2017.

“It is alleged that he did knowingly attempt to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize and solicit a person whom he believed was under the age of 18 years and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act,” the FBI said.

Photo of Fields from 2018/photo via FBI

Photo of Fields from 2020/photo via FBI

Photo of Fields from 2021/photo via FBI

Fields in 2018, 2020 and 2021/photos via FBI

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 8, 2022, from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture; that’s an increase from the $100,000 reward that had been previously offered.

According to the FBI, Fields has relatives who live in Indiana and Kentucky and is known to travel to Florida. He was last seen in Franklin County, Missouri, according to federal authorities.

Fields has used aliases such as “Don Fields,” “Donald Eugene Fields Jr.” and “Eugene Fields.” He’s between 6′ and 6″4″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Fields has worked as a tree trimmer and resale shop owner. He also sold used cars independently at some point.

Fields II has a scar on his chest, his groin, his left calf, both legs and both knees. He also has a prominent tattoo on his right shoulder, according to the FBI bulletin.

Fields has a tattoo on his right shoulder/photo via FBI

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). They can also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI first established its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 1950; Fields is the 531st person to appear on it. So far, 494 fugitives who’ve appeared on the list have been apprehended, with 163 of them thanks to help from citizens.