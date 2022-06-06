INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments are well underway.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, about half of the state’s 4.3 million eligible taxpayers have received their money so far.

Payments started going out via direct deposit at the beginning of May. The state will continue to distribute them through July, according to a timeline outlined by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The state is returning $545 million to Hoosiers after ending its fiscal year with a surplus. Under state law, the excess money turns into a refundable tax credit.

Individual taxpayers are due $125, with married couples who filed jointly getting a $250 payment. The majority of the money will be distributed via direct deposit, the state said.

Some Indiana taxpayers will receive a check in the mail in an effort coordinated by the Auditor of State and the Department of Revenue. According to a spokesperson with the Auditor of State, the check payments are “still on schedule for July.”

A mailed check is likely under the following circumstances:

Taxpayers provided direct deposit information tied to refund advance loans or similar circumstances

Taxpayers filed an extension to pay their 2021 state tax return

The state encountered a problem preventing the money from being directly deposited into an account

The state will mail checks to a taxpayer’s last known address, generally the one listed on their most recently filed tax return.

The state aims to have all payments, whether direct deposit or check, distributed by September. Taxpayers who are still waiting for their money should wait until Sept. 1 before contacting the Department of Revenue about the status of their payment.