INDIANAPOLIS — As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approach, AAA expects a significant number of people traveling in the last 10 days of 2023.

According to a news release form AAA, officials project that 115.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day holiday travel period, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, 2024. AAA projects that this will be a 2.2% increase over 2022’s travel numbers and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” Paula Twidale, the senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in the release. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Out of the total amount of travelers, AAA said they expect nearly 104 million people to drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of nearly 2% compared to last year. Officials included the projected best and worst travel times by car during this holiday season, including:

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Saturday, Dec. 23 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Sunday, Dec. 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Dec. 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Tuesday, Dec. 26 1:00 – 5:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Wednesday, Dec. 27 1:00 – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 28 2:00 – 8:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, Dec. 29 2:00 – 8:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, Dec. 30 5:00 – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sunday, Dec. 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

AAA also projects 7.5 million people to travel by air this holiday season and 4 million to travel by other modes, like bus, train or cruise. In the release. Because of the record number of air travelers, AAA recommends travelers to plan ahead and take precautions when driving to the airport and parking their cars, including:

Reserve a parking spot ahead of time to save time and money.

Choose a well-lit, secure garage.

On-site garages tend to be more expensive but offer convenience and peace of mind given their proximity to the terminals.

If choosing off-site parking, look for reputable businesses which is securely fenced and offers a shuttle to the airport.

Opt for covered parking, if an individual lives in an area expecting inclement weather.

Remove valuables from the vehicle.

Lock doors and roll up windows.

Take a photo of the spot to remember where the person parked.

Keep your ticket – and receipt, if the person prepaid – handy to show when exiting.