INDIANAPOLIS — If it was up to a newly proposed bill, Hoosiers would be able to kick back and relax at the beauty salon with a glass of wine or an ice cold beer.

The recently proposed House Bill 1217 is a catch-all for a variety of alcohol-related matters, but one stand out amongst the bill’s offerings is the ability for a “beauty culture salon employee” to dispense beer or wine to patrons.

The bill was introduced in January in the Indiana House of Representatives where it went through three readings before passing out of the House on a 94-3 approval vote.

The bill has since been sent to the Indiana Senate where it was referred to the Committee on Public Policy.

According to the proposed bill, beauty salons licensed by the state would be permitted to serve wine or beer by glass or bottle to customers who are at least 21 years of age and who are receiving salon services.

The wine or beer would be required to be consumed on the premise of the salon.

But with more than 8,000 licensed beauty salons in Indiana, some senators are hesitant on passing the bill and allowing so many additional businesses to serve wine and beer.

State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) is a sponsor of the bill and stated he supports many parts of HB 1217 overall but has concerns about allowing salons to dispense beer and wine.

“Indiana is not prepared for 8,000 more facilities to serve alcohol and I believe this specific aspect of the bill would be difficult to regulate under current conditions,” Alting said.

Alting said he and other state senators will continue working on HB 1217 throughout the legislative process.

For now, Hoosiers hoping for a trim and a pour are left waiting to see if lawmakers will take the shears to HB 1217 or leave the beauty salon addition intact.