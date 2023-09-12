INDIANAPOLIS — It has been over a year since the launch of 988, the three-digit phone hotline for the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

For many, calling the hotline is their first time talking to a professional. Officials said it makes a difference if the voice on the other line is from their community.

“Individuals that are having any thoughts of suicide or experiencing any distress sometimes don’t want to talk to someone they know,” said Kara Biro, the State Director of Behavioral Health Crisis Care.

There are words some people need to hear, and Biro said her team is standing by ready to help. Currently, there are five 988 call centers spread throughout the Hoosier State.

“People just need someone to talk to,” said Biro. “There is still a stigma around mental health, especially around substance use.”

According to officials, the five call centers have answered an average of 3,200 to 3,800 calls per month from Hoosiers experiencing crisis.