LAWRENCE, Ind. — Nine people, including four children and a police officer, were injured after a two-vehicle accident led to a car bursting into flames on Pendleton Pike on Thursday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

Police said a maroon van and a silver car collided as part of the accident with the car bursting into flames as result of the collision. Nine people were transported from the scene to area hospitals.

Scene from the crash at Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road where 9 people were injured on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023.

Police said one person who was in the silver car that caught fire was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Four children aged 3-9 were also in the silver car and transported to a hospital due to injury.

According to Lawrence police, an officer was injured after cutting his hand on glass while attempting to render aid at the crash scene.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.