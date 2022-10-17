GREENFIELD, Ind.- Fencing surrounds a boarded-up building at the Greenfield Crossing Apartments. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Greenfield fire crews responded to a fire at the apartment complex.

“The moment I opened my door I had all this smoke smell came,” said Samantha Camp, a fire victim.

Samantha Camp heard the smoke alarms and seconds later another alarm.

“My neighbor was banging on my door, yelling ‘Fire!’ So when I opened it she told me the building was engulfed in flames,” said Camp.

Camp has lived at the Greenfield Crossing Apartments for a year and a half with her husband and three kids. Camp’s family and everyone else in the building got out before crews showed up.

“The next thing I knew we were sitting on the sidewalk and just watching the whole thing start to trickle forward and I thought oh my Gosh, please stop it’s almost to mine,” said Camp.

Four top units were destroyed. Four other units are badly damaged. A total of 8 families are forced to find somewhere else to live. Camp and her neighbors lost nearly everything. Families have children from 2 months old to 13 years old. The community is now stepping up to help.

“So, we are collecting some donations here at the fire station and they’re also collecting donations at the apartment complex,” said Deputy Chief Horning.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.

“The fire marshal has been there and started his investigation but due to the extensive damage the investigation is going to be delayed,” said Deputy Chief Jason Horning, with Greenfield Fire Territory.

Donations of clothing, shoes, toiletries, or gift cards can be dropped off at the Greenfield Fire Station at 17 W. South Street or at the management office at the Greenfield Crossing Apartments at 2011 NE Bay Drive.