DELPHI, Ind. — Dozens of sanitation workers may soon be without a job after Indiana Packers Corporation in Delphi terminated a contract with Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) submitted to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, 76 employees who sanitized the Indiana Packers Corporation facility in Delphi will be laid off or offered a job transfer to another PSSI plant.

PSSI said the layoff went into effect on Dec. 8 and was the result of Indiana Packers Corporation terminating their contract with PSSI, who had provided sanitation at the Delphi facility since March 11, 2016.