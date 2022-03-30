JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Over 70 pounds of marijuana was found by Indiana State Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jackson County that led to the arrest of a California man on felony charges.

The incident started when an ISP sergeant conducted a traffic stop around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on a 2022 Ford Edge on I-65 Southbound near Seymour, Ind. During the traffic stop, the sergeant said he became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle, which revealed approximately 60 vacuum sealed packages containing what police said was suspected marijuana that allegedly weighed over 70 pounds. Over $16,000 in cash was also found in the car, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Arman Hakobyan of Chatsworth, Cal. was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on initial charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Police said, the marijuana is estimated to have a street value of $150,000 to $200,000.

Hakobyan will soon face an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court, according to ISP.