INDIANAPOLIS – Seven Indianapolis-area restaurants are among the best in the Midwest.

That’s according to Yelp, which recently unveiled its “Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest.” The list focused on a dozen states (Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin). It includes large cities and small towns, with offerings ranging from burgers and pizza to unique international flavors.

A note from Yelp on its methodology:

We identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

No.4: Livery, Indianapolis

Indianapolis’ Livery made the top five, landing in the No. 4 spot. The restaurant, located at 720 N. College Ave., offers a small plate, Latin American-inspired menu. According to Yelp, empanadas and skirt steak are two must-try dishes, while freshly made churros are perfect for dessert.

The eatery, which landed on Yelp’s list of best restaurants in the country, has additional locations in Noblesville and Montgomery, Ohio.

No. 26: 9th Street Bistro, Noblesville

Established in 2020, 9th Street Bistro is nestled inside a historic building at 56 S. 9th St. in Noblesville. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the bistro prides itself on using fresh, local ingredients for its made-from-scratch, globally-inspired menu.

No. 29: Vida, Indianapolis

Established in 2016, Vida embodies a “modern expression of culinary techniques with a worldly influence, set in a relaxed ambience.” Located at 601 E. New York St., the restaurant prides itself on a fine dining experience with innovative dishes, carefully crafted cocktails and a diverse wine collection.

No. 34: Che Chori, Indianapolis

Che Chori at 3124 W. 16th St. features a drive-thru/carryout menu inspired by Argentine street and comfort foods like choripanes, empanadas, milanesas, burgers and pizza. Its cook-at-home menu has options for customers to grill or cook on their own, with a variety of chorizos, empanadas and more.

No. 35: Delicia, Indianapolis

Delicia, 5125 N. College Ave., serves a dinner menu bursting with flavors from the Americas, Caribbean and Spain. Established in 2013, the restaurant features everything from Caribbean chicken to short ribs, carne asada, fish tacos and pan-seared snapper. It’s also a proud supporter of local farms and produce.

No. 37: Chris’ Ice Cream, Indianapolis

Featuring traditional Mexican cuisine and homemade ice cream, Chris’ Ice Cream at 1484 E. 86th St. boasts an admittedly limited menu. From the business: “Here at Chris’ Ice Cream we put our focus on the taste of food, so we may not have a huge menu, but we spend a lot of time making sure the food tastes the best that it can!” You’ll find tacos, tortas, enchiladas, flautas, quesadillas and more, along with various flavors of homemade ice cream.

No. 59: Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill, Carmel

“Omoni” means “mother” in Korean, the website for this Carmel restaurant informs visitors. Located at 13710 N. Meridian St., Omoni serves up dishes from the owner’s mother, offering a “bold, fresh and satisfying” menu featuring the best of Korean cuisine. Its most popular dish is “Dolsot Bibimbap,” a fire-heated stone bowl filled with rice, meat or tofu, a fried egg, sauces and seasonings.

No. 73: Haru Sushi Izakaya, Fort Wayne

The only non-Indianapolis-area Indiana restaurant to make Yelp’s list, Haru Sushi Izakaya is located at 4036 Coldwater Rd. in Fort Wayne. The Asian fusion eatery is best known for its sushi and attentive wait staff. It boasts a Lunch Roll Special on Tuesdays through Fridays giving diners their choice of various sushi rolls.

You can find Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Midwest Restaurants here.