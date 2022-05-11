INDIANAPOLIS — A sixth grade student was detained Wednesday morning after bringing a loaded gun to a school on the north side of Indianapolis, according to a school official.

The incident happened at Winding Ridge Elementary School. A classroom teacher saw the weapon, immediately secured it and sought assistance to detain the student, the official added.

“While the student relayed no intent to harm anyone, safety remains our top priority. At no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated. The student in question has been removed from the building and will not be returning,” said an official at Winding Ridge Elementary.