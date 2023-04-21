PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old woman is dead following a fire Wednesday in Putnam County.

The coroner on Friday identified the woman as Carol Haney. Her cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Van Bibber Lake Estates in Greencastle. The fire department said a structure fire spread to a garage, and high heat prevented crews from getting to Haney, who was trapped inside the home.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.