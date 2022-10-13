INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue.

Police said the crash involved a parked vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, police said, after running into the unattended car.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 67-year-old Larry D. Lynch.

The crash remains under investigation.