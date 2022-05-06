GREENWOOD, Ind. — The city of Greenwood is home to a brand-new, 65,000-square-foot sports facility. The grand opening of the Greenwood Fieldhouse is taking place on Friday.

It features basketball courts, pickleball courts, golf simulators batting cages, a walking track and much more. It is open to Hoosiers of all ages and residents from any county.

“The project is very dear to my heart because it is a state-of-the-art facility that blends the old with the new,” said Mayor Mark W. Myers.

The complex is located at the site of the old Greenwood Middle School. The fieldhouse developers wanted to pay homage to its former building with special elements of the old building. Inside, you’ll find the former exterior sign, flooring from the original basketball court and trophies.

Community leaders will gather at the new space for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday. The public is encouraged to attend.