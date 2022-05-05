INDIANAPOLIS — A structure fire in Castleton damaged six businesses late Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to a metal structure in the 8100 block of Castleton Road at around 11:10 p.m. and say heavy smoke was visible when they arrived.

After an aggressive offensive attack, Indianapolis fire officials say the roof of the single story building collapsed.

No one was in the building when the fire started. According to the warehouse manager, the last person left the building a little more than an hour before the started.

Six businesses received fire, water, and smoke damage:

3D Auto and Restoration

A Ward Creations

JL Customs

Synthetic Evolutions

VanGuard Construction

Dearde LLC

One firefighter had a slight injury but was able to return to work after being checked at the scene.

Courtesy of IFD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.