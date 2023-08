INDIANAPOLIS – No one won the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but one ticket sold in Indiana is worth $50,000.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. Someone bought it at 1312 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 2 drawing were 23-24-33-51-64 with the Powerball of 5.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Aug. 5, with an estimated jackpot of $124 million.