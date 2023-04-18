INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier has $50,000 in their pocket and may not even know it.

The Hoosier Lottery announced that a $50,000 winning lottery ticket for Monday’s drawing was sold in Newburgh, located in Warrick County in southern Indiana.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers and the powerball in Monday’s drawing.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at Huck’s gas station located at 7322 Oak Grove Road in Newburgh.

If you bought a ticket from that gas station, check your ticket carefully. Monday’s winning numbers were: 23-25-35-63-64 with the Powerball of 25.

If you have the winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated at $251 million.