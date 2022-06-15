INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for someone to claim $50,000 from a winning Powerball ticket sold in Jennings County.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for the Dec. 18, 2021, drawing was purchased at Jay C Food Store No. 83 at 2325 North State Highway 3 in North Vernon.

No one has claimed the ticket yet. Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days, meaning the winner must show up by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Dec. 18 drawing were 2-6-24-51-61 with the Powerball of 1.

If no one claims the winning ticket, the money goes back to the state.