INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Powerball ticket purchased in December 2022 expires Thursday, June 22, and Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Mr. Fuel #719 located at 2945 Burr St. in Gary, Indiana for the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Dec. 24, 2022, are 17-37-46-54-67, with the Powerball of 8.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office, located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

In addition, a $150,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket is set to expire on June 29. The winning ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Speedway #6688 at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville for Dec. 31, 2022, drawing.

The winning numbers are 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is secure, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.