INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets!

Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel.

The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 3-9-21-24-29 with the Powerball of 14.

The winning amounts ranged between $50,000 and $2 million, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

A $2 million winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Circle K #2229 located at 602 West Main Street in New Albany

A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Bedels One Stop Marathon located at 111 West Main Street in Laurel

A $100,000 winning ticket with Power Play was sold at Marathon Express located at 2710 State Road 135 in Greenwood

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Crown Liquors #4 located at 2101 North Post Road in Indianapolis

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Thornton’s #106 located at 12001 North US Highway 31 in Edinburgh

The ticket holders should keep their ticket in a safe place and consider meeting with a financial advisor. They should then contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

Powerball held another drawing Monday night; no one won the jackpot. The next drawing is set for Wednesday (Sept. 28) with an estimated jackpot of $300 million.