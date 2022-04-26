PENDLETON, Ind. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in an electrical fire at a state prison in Pendleton.

The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Corrections.

In total, the IDOC said, five people were sent to local hospitals with injuries. No incarcerated people were involved, the release said.

The electrical fire is now under investigation, according to the IDOC, and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.