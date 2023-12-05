(NEXSTAR) – We’re well aware that most of our favorite TV shows are shot on a studio lot in California. But we choose to suspend disbelief because, deep down, we want to believe the story is unfolding at a bar in Boston, a general hospital in New York, or even an uncharted Gilligan’s Isle.

Depending on where you live, plenty of popular TV shows may be set in your state or hometown, too. Again, we know the action is likely not taking place in our backyards, but we usually appreciate any local references, exterior shots, or attempt to convince us that Leslie Knope and her fellow employees are bumbling around in a municipal building in Indiana.

The following five shows were all set in the Hoosier State, whether in real-life Indiana cities or fictional little towns.

David Janssen, as Dr. Richard Kimball, jumps from one train car to another in this production still from “The Fugitive.” (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“The Fugitive” – Stafford

Long before it was a hit film starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, “The Fugitive” was a thrilling TV series that aired between 1963 and 1967. The show followed the character of Dr. Richard Kimble, a pediatrician in the fictional town of Stafford, during his hunt to find the one-armed man who killed his wife. The 1993 film, however, nixed the original Indiana setting and had Kimble working as a surgeon in Chicago.

Mackenzie Phillips, Bonnie Franklin and Valerie Bertinelli are photographed in an image from the set of “One Day at a Time.” (CBS via Getty Images)

“One Day at a Time” – Indianapolis

One of Norman Lear’s longest-running series, “One Day at a Time” debuted in 1975 and aired for nine seasons through 1984. The sitcom starred Bonnie Franklin as a divorced mother who moved from Logansport to Indianapolis with her two teenage girls — played by Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli in their first recurring TV roles. A rebooted version of the series aired on Netflix (and later Pop) starting in 2017, though the setting was moved to Los Angeles.

Jeff Foxworthy attends the premiere of NBC’s “Bring The Funny” in June 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

“The Jeff Foxworthy Show” – Bloomington

This is a weird one: The first season of “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” was originally set in Bloomington when the show debuted in 1995, but Foxworthy — a Georgia native — had always thought the show should be set in the South. “I really felt ABC was afraid of the show being too Southern,” he told the Indianapolis Star in 1996. The show was canceled after only one season, but revived at NBC where Foxworthy was allowed to change the setting to fictional Briarton, Georgia, for its second (and final) season in 1996.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman star as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation.” (Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Parks and Recreation” – Pawnee

Airing for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015, “Parks and Recreation” starred an ensemble cast as a group of Parks Department employees in Pawnee, Indiana. The fictional town pretty much became a character in and of itself, supplying the sitcom with an amusing mix of obnoxious politicians, eccentric residents, evil candy-company executives and even a revered miniature horse.

Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin of “Stranger Things” are photographed at Argentina Comic Con in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Lalo Yasky/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Stranger Things” – Hawkins

Debuting in 2016, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, where a series of horrific, near-constant occurrences repeatedly befall a handful of unlucky residents — most of them kids! One of the most-watched releases in the history of Netflix, “Stranger Things” is still going strong, with a fifth season currently in production.

Honorable mentions: “Eerie, Indiana,” a sci-fi series which took place in a fictional town of the same name; “The Ms. Pat Show,” currently on BET+ and set in Plainfield; and “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” a Disney series set at an Indianapolis junior-high before the series moved to NBC (along with half its characters) and became “Saved By the Bell.”