GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police drug investigation led to five arrests in Gibson County on Tuesday.

Police executed a search warrant at home in Princeton, Indiana around 12:30 a.m. Investigators found five people inside the home, as well as a “small amount of meth,” marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

According to ISP, Janice Mustain, 62, was selling meth from the home. She was arrested for dealing and possession of meth, plus maintaining a common nuisance.

(Top Row: Anthony Hayes, Janice Mustain, Shirley Hayes/Bottom Row: Cami Clegg, Robert Luttrell)

The four other people inside the home were arrested as well:

Anthony Hayes, 65: Possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance

Shirley Hayes, 67: Possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance

Cami Clegg, 55: Possession of schedule IV controlled substance, visiting a common nuisance

Robert Luttrell, 59: Possession of Meth, Possession of drug paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance