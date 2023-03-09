INDIANAPOLIS — Indy commuters may want to plan ahead this weekend as a double-lane closure on the city’s southwest side is sure to cause traffic backups on Interstate 465.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., INDOT will be limiting westbound 465 to a single lane as crews widen and rebuild 465 as part of the I-69 Finish Line constrution project.

This westbound double-lane closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 65 northbound traffic will be detoured to I-70 westbound at the split during this weekend closure in order to help alleviate traffic.

A video detailing the weekend restrictions can be seen here. A graphic is displayed below.

While the double-lane restriction is in place, the speed limit on 465 WB will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

INDOT announced that several 465 onramps will be closed this weekend as well.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m. the following ramps will be closed:

I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound

I-65 northbound to I-465 westbound

U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound

U.S. 31 northbound to I-465 westbound

S.R. 37 (Harding Street) southbound to I-465 westbound

INDOT stated that the U.S. 31 southbound to 465 westbound ramp will remain closed throughout 2024. All other ramps will open by 5 a.m. on Monday.

A similiar restriction for eastbound 465 is currently scheduled for March 24 to March 27.