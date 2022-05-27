PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A routine inspection led to the discovery of 44 pounds of cocaine worth $1 million and the arrests of two Florida men, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a semi truck for a routine compliance inspection around 4 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-70 near mile marker 37 in Putnam County.

After talking to the driver and passenger, the trooper became suspicious and searched the vehicle. The search turned up what appeared to be 44 pounds of cocaine.

The truck was on its way from Phoenix to Indianapolis, police said. State police estimated the street value of the drugs at $1 million.

Left: Leonardo Hernandez; Right: Rolando Bermudez Acevedo

The two men in the truck, identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Hernandez and 24-year-old Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, both from Florida, were arrested on charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.

Both were taken to the Putnam County Jail.